Congress MP Rahul Gandhi visited Kedarnath in Rudraprayag on Monday, November 6, 2023.

IMAGE: A sadhu blesses Rahul. All photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Rahul offers prayers at Adi Shankaracharya's samadhi.

IMAGE: A priest applies tilak to Rahul.

IMAGE: Rahul serves prasad to devotees at the Kedarnath temple.

IMAGE: Rahul at an evening aarti at the shrine.

IMAGE: Rahul reaches out to ring the bell.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com