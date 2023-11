His grandson Nara Devans!

Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister and Telugu Desam Party President Nara Chandrababu Naidu shared an emotional moment with Devans when he walked out of the Rajahmundry jail in Rajamahendravaram on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, after he was granted interim bail by the Andhra Pradesh high court.

IMAGE: Grandfather and grandson share an emotional moment, here and below. All photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Daughter-in-law Brahmani Nandamuri accompanied her son to the prison.

IMAGE: Naidu with TDP MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna, who is also his brother-in-law. Balakrishna, the legendary N T Rama Rao's son, is also Brahmani's father.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com