Celebrating Guru Ram Das

The 489th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Ram Das, the fourth Guru of Sikhs, was celebrated in Amritsar on Monday, October 30, 2023.
IMAGE: Fireworks light up the sky over the illuminated Golden Temple. All photographs: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Devotees visit the Golden Temple on Monday.
Earlier on Saturday
IMAGE: A Sikh priest carries the Sri Guru Granth Sahib during a religious procession at the Golden Temple ahead of the 489th birth anniversary on Saturday.
IMAGE: Devotees take prasad as they seek blessings from the Sri Guru Granth Sahib on Saturday.
IMAGE: A helicopter showers flower petals over the Golden Temple during the procession on Saturday.
IMAGE: Nihang Sikh devotees display Gatka, a form of martial art during a religious procession on Saturday.
IMAGE: Devotees decorate the premises of the Golden Temple with flowers on Sunday.
IMAGE: Devotees click pictures in the premises of the Golden Temple decorated with flowers and garlands on Sunday.
IMAGE: Devotees decorate the premises of the Golden Temple with flowers and garlands on Sunday.
IMAGE: Devotees visit the Golden Temple decorated with garlands to pay obeisance on the eve of the 489th birth anniversary on Sunday.
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/ Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com