Celebrating Guru Ram Das

The 489th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Ram Das, the fourth Guru of Sikhs, was celebrated in Amritsar on Monday, October 30, 2023.

IMAGE: Fireworks light up the sky over the illuminated Golden Temple. All photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Devotees visit the Golden Temple on Monday.

Earlier on Saturday

IMAGE: A Sikh priest carries the Sri Guru Granth Sahib during a religious procession at the Golden Temple ahead of the 489th birth anniversary on Saturday.

IMAGE: Devotees take prasad as they seek blessings from the Sri Guru Granth Sahib on Saturday.

IMAGE: A helicopter showers flower petals over the Golden Temple during the procession on Saturday.

IMAGE: Nihang Sikh devotees display Gatka, a form of martial art during a religious procession on Saturday.

IMAGE: Devotees decorate the premises of the Golden Temple with flowers on Sunday.

IMAGE: Devotees click pictures in the premises of the Golden Temple decorated with flowers and garlands on Sunday.

IMAGE: Devotees decorate the premises of the Golden Temple with flowers and garlands on Sunday.

IMAGE: Devotees visit the Golden Temple decorated with garlands to pay obeisance on the eve of the 489th birth anniversary on Sunday.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/ Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com