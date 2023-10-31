News
Rediff.com  » News » Celebrating Guru Ram Das

Celebrating Guru Ram Das

By REDIFF NEWS
October 31, 2023 12:55 IST
The 489th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Ram Das, the fourth Guru of Sikhs, was celebrated in Amritsar on Monday, October 30, 2023.

 

IMAGE: Fireworks light up the sky over the illuminated Golden Temple. All photographs: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Devotees visit the Golden Temple on Monday.

 

Earlier on Saturday

IMAGE: A Sikh priest carries the Sri Guru Granth Sahib during a religious procession at the Golden Temple ahead of the 489th birth anniversary on Saturday.

 

IMAGE: Devotees take prasad as they seek blessings from the Sri Guru Granth Sahib on Saturday.

 

IMAGE: A helicopter showers flower petals over the Golden Temple during the procession on Saturday.

 

IMAGE: Nihang Sikh devotees display Gatka, a form of martial art during a religious procession on Saturday.

 

IMAGE: Devotees decorate the premises of the Golden Temple with flowers on Sunday.

 

IMAGE: Devotees click pictures in the premises of the Golden Temple decorated with flowers and garlands on Sunday.

 

IMAGE: Devotees decorate the premises of the Golden Temple with flowers and garlands on Sunday.

 

IMAGE: Devotees visit the Golden Temple decorated with garlands to pay obeisance on the eve of the 489th birth anniversary on Sunday.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/ Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
