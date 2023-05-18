News
Rediff.com  » News » What Rijiju said after being replaced as law minister

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
May 18, 2023 12:29 IST
Kiren Rijiju on Thursday said it was a privilege to serve as Union Minister of Law and Justice and thanked the entire judiciary, including Chief Justice of India Justice D Y Chandrachud, for their 'huge support'.

IMAGE: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju. Photograph: ANI Photo

He further said that he is now looking forward to fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision in the Earth Sciences Ministry.

Rijiju's remarks came hours after he was divested of the Law and Justice portfolio and made the Minister for Earth Sciences in a surprise reshuffle of ministers by the prime minister.

 

'It has been a privilege and an honour to serve as Union Minister of Law and Justice under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji,' Rijiju said on Twitter.

He also thanked Chief Justice of India Chandrachud, all judges of the Supreme Court, Chief Justices and judges of high courts, lower judiciary and law officers for the "huge support" in ensuring delivering ease of justice and providing legal services for citizens.

'I look forward to fulfilling the vision of PM Narendra Modi ji in the Earth Sciences Ministry with the same zeal and vigour I have imbibed as a humble 'karyakarta' of (the) BJP,' Rijiju, a three-term Lok Sabha member from Arunachal Pradesh, said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
