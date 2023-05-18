News
Rijiju shifted from law ministry, replaced by Meghwal

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
May 18, 2023 10:34 IST
Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Thursday replaced Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, who has been moved to the Union Ministry of Earth Sciences.

IMAGE: Kiren Rijiju has been shifted to the ministry of earth sciences. Photograph: ANI Photo

President Droupadi Murmu, as advised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has reallocated portfolios among ministers in the Union Council of Ministers, a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.\.

 

'The portfolio of (the) Ministry of Earth Sciences be assigned to Shri Kiren Rijiju,' it said.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh was holding charge of the Ministry of Earth Sciences.

Meghwal is currently the Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and the Minister of State for Culture.

He has been assigned independent charge as Minister of State in the Ministry of Law and Justice in addition to his existing portfolios, in place of Rijiju, according to the statement.

