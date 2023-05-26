What Record Did This Man Set?

Veteran mountaineer Kami Rita Sherpa scaled Mount Everest for a record 28th time on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, breaking his own record with the highest number of ascents on the world's highest peak, less than a week after setting it.

The 53-year-old record-holding mountain guide stood atop the 8848.86 metres high peak at around 9:20 am Tuesday, according to Chhang Dawa Sherpa, expedition manager of the Seven Summit Trek, who organised the expedition.

This was Kami Rita's double ascent of Mt Everest this spring, as he previously scaled Mt Everest for the 27th time on May 17.

Kami Rita regained the title for the most number of climbs, a day after another veteran Sherpa guide Pasang Dawa equalled his previous record.

A resident of Solukhumbu district in eastern Nepal, Kami Rita first reached Everest on May 13, 1994.

He works as a senior climbing guide at the Kathmandu-based Seven Summit Treks and has also scaled other famous peaks above 8,000 metres, including Mt K2, Mt Lhotse, Mt Manaslu and Mt Cho Oyu.

May 29, 2023 will mark the 70th anniversary of the day when Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay climbed Everest, the first human beings recorded as having ascended to the roof of the world.

IMAGE: Kami Rita Sherpa, 53, waves at the media on his arrival in Kathmandu, May 25, 2023, after climbing Mount Everest for the 28th time, creating a new record for the most summits of the world's highest mountain. All Photographs: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters

IMAGE: Kami Rita Sherpa is offered a garland on his arrival after climbing Mount Everest for the 28th time.

IMAGE: People from the Sherpa community welcome Kami Rita Sherpa.

IMAGE: Kami Rita Sherpa performs a religious ritual on his arrival in Kathmandu.

IMAGE: People from the Sherpa community follow a vehicle carrying Kami Rita Sherpa.

IMAGE: Women from the Sherpa community wait to welcome Kami Rita Sherpa.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com