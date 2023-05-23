News
Rediff.com  » News » Sherpa sets new world record, scales Everest for 28th time

Sherpa sets new world record, scales Everest for 28th time

By Shirish B Pradhan
May 23, 2023 14:28 IST
Veteran mountaineer Kami Rita Sherpa scaled Mt Everest for a record 28th time on Tuesday, breaking his own record with the highest number of ascends on the world's highest peak, less than a week after setting it.

IMAGE: Kami Rita Sherpa. Photograph: Reuters

The 53-year-old record-holding mountain guide stood atop the 8848.86 metres-high peak at around 9:20 am Tuesday, according to Chhang Dawa Sherpa, expedition manager of Seven Summit Trek, who organised the expedition.

 

This was Kami Rita's double ascent of Mt Everest this spring, as he previously scaled Mt Everest for the 27th time on May 17.

Kami Rita regained the title for the most number of climbs, a day after another veteran Sherpa guide Pasang Dawa equalled his previous record.

A resident of Solukhumbu district in eastern Nepal, Kami Rita first reached Everest on May 13, 1994

He works as a senior climbing guide at the Kathmandu-based Seven Summit Treks and has also scaled other famous peaks above 8,000 metres, including Mt K2, Mt Lhotse, Mt Manaslu and Mt Cho Oyu. 

Shirish B Pradhan in Kathmandu
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
