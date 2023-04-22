News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » What Poonawalla said on vaccine, current Covid strain

What Poonawalla said on vaccine, current Covid strain

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 22, 2023 20:50 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The prevalent strain of COVID-19 is mild and the Serum Institute of India has already produced five to six million doses of the Covovax vaccine, said the company's chief executive officer Adar Poonawalla on Saturday.

Photograph: @adarpoonawalla/TwitterPoonawalla was talking to media persons amid rising cases of coronavirus infections in the country since March.

India has recorded 12,193 fresh COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, with the number of active cases of the infection going up to 67,556, the Union health ministry said on Saturday.

 

"Currently, the COVID strain is not severe, it's just a mild strain. Just for precautionary measures, elderly people can get the booster dose, but it would be their choice whether or not to take it. Five to six million doses of Covovax are available. We will also produce the same amount of Covishield doses in the next two to three months,” said Poonawalla.

As per a health bulletin of the Maharashtra government on Friday, the XBB.1.16 variant of Omicron is currently the dominant strain in the state.

The Centre on Friday asked eight states, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra, to maintain a strict watch and take preemptive action in any area of concern to control any emerging spread of infection.

"We are providing Covovax in the US and Europe. It is the only COVID vaccine made in India which is approved in the US and Europe. Currently, the demand is very small," Poonawalla added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Why Covishield Production Has Resumed
Why Covishield Production Has Resumed
'Every crack will be used by the virus to spread'
'Every crack will be used by the virus to spread'
Don't be lax in handling Covid, govt warns 8 states
Don't be lax in handling Covid, govt warns 8 states
All about mindgame: Rijiju on collegium
All about mindgame: Rijiju on collegium
I can't put a finger on where it went wrong: Rahul
I can't put a finger on where it went wrong: Rahul
Violence in Bengal over rape and murder of teenager
Violence in Bengal over rape and murder of teenager
IPL 2023: Where struggling KKR need to improve
IPL 2023: Where struggling KKR need to improve
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Amid Covid surge, the reality: Few vaccination centres

Amid Covid surge, the reality: Few vaccination centres

'In many ways, Covid saved India'

'In many ways, Covid saved India'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances