Parliament special session to finalise CEC appointment bill

The government on Wednesday listed a special discussion on Parliament's journey of 75 years starting from the Samvidhan Sabha on the first day of the five-day session of Parliament beginning September 18.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Manvender Vashist/PTI Photo, Rediff archives

During the session, the government has also listed the bill on the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner and other election commissioners to be taken up for consideration and passage. The bill was introduced in Rajya Sabha during the last monsoon session.

"Discussion on 'Parliamentary Journey of 75 years starting from Samvidhan Sabha -- Achievements, Experiences, Memories and Learnings'" will be held on September 18 besides other formal business like laying of papers.

The session is likely to see the proceedings of Parliament moving from the old building to the new Parliament building.

The other listed business for the Lok Sabha includes The Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and The Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023, already passed by Rajya Sabha on August 3, 2023.

Besides, The Post Office Bill, 2023 has also been listed in the Lok Sabha business, according to an official bulletin. The bill was earlier introduced in Rajya Sabha on 10 August 2023.