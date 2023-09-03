INDIA MPs to meet ahead of special Parliament session

Opposition MPs of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc will meet on September 5 to discuss their joint strategy for the upcoming special session of Parliament, the agenda for which is still under wraps.

IMAGE: INDIA leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge during a press conference after the bloc leaders meeting, in Mumbai on August 31, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Sources said MPs of the opposition alliance in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will meet to chalk out their joint strategy for the session from September 18 to 22.

The meeting has been convened by Kharge at his Rajaji Marg residence in New Delhi, they added.

Congress General Secretary, Organisation, K C Venugopal said party president Mallikarjun Kharge has called a meeting of the Congress Parliamentary Strategy group on September 5.

"Kharge ji has also called a meeting of MPs of like-minded opposition parties," he told reporters adding that the agenda for the upcoming session would be discussed in the meeting.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi met Kharge at the latter's residence to discuss organisational issues and the current political situation.

The opposition INDIA is working in cohesion with each other and is planning to take on the BJP unitedly on various fronts as well as the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

It functioned in unison during the recent Monsoon session of Parliament too.