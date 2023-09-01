News
Rediff.com  » News » 'Important items' on agenda: Govt on special session of Parliament

'Important items' on agenda: Govt on special session of Parliament

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 01, 2023 15:11 IST
Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Friday there are "important items" on the agenda of the Special Session of Parliament convened from September 18 to 22 and it will be circulated "very shortly".

IMAGE: A bird-eye view of Parliament House in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

He declined to comment on the items on the agenda and said it's in "final stage" of preparation.

"Parliament session we have called and there are important items. The agenda will be circulated very shortly", Joshi said.

 

"There is enough time, and required mandatory time for the circulation of agenda will be followed", the Minister said.

It will be the first such special session under the nine years of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government which had convened a special joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to mark the midnight GST roll-out on June 30, 2017.

However, it will be a full-fledged session of five days this time with both Houses meeting separately as they usually do during sessions.

Generally, three parliamentary sessions are held in a year- Budget, Monsoon and Winter sessions.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
