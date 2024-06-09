What Modi told ministers before taking oath

Be humble as common people love those who are humble and never compromise on probity and transparency, Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi told all those who are taking oath on Sunday as ministers in his third government.

IMAGE: Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi meets the ministers-designate before oath takign ceremony in New Delhi. Photograph: @BJP4India/X

Modi, who met the ministers-designate, said people have huge expectations and everyone will have to deliver, sources said.

He will on Sunday take oath for a third consecutive term as prime minister, along with members of his council.

"Whatever work will be assigned to you, do that sincerely and be humble as people love those who are humble," Modi conveyed to the group, which included senior ministers in the outgoing government and newcomers.

The prime minister-designate also asked them to give respect and dignity to all MPs, irrespective of their parties, as all of them were elected by the people, the sources said.

He said the ministers-designate should always be courteous and also respect the government employees and officers.

"Work as a team and with team spirit ... You can't compromise on probity and transparency. Be mindful of that," he said at the meeting over tea, a custom he has followed before the Cabinet formation exercise since 2014.

Senior BJP leaders such as Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Nirmala Sitharaman and Mansukh Mandaviya were present at the meeting held at the prime minister's residence.

Among the new faces likely to be inducted into the Council of Ministers, Manohar Lal Khattar, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Ravneet Singh Bittu were present.