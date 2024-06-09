News
Rediff.com  » News » NCP insisted on cabinet berth, turned down MoS post: Fadnavis

NCP insisted on cabinet berth, turned down MoS post: Fadnavis

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: June 09, 2024 19:30 IST
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party wanted a cabinet berth in the Narendra Modi government and declined an offer from the Bharatiya Janata Party of minister of state (MoS) with independent charge.

IMAGE: Nationalist Congress Party leader Praful Patel addresses a press conference in Mumbai. Photograph: ANI Photo

"We had offered one berth of minister with independent charge to the NCP but it was insistent that (Rajya Sabha MP) Praful Patel's name be finalised. Due to his (Patel's) experience, the NCP believed he could not be made MoS with independent charge," he said.

"In a coalition government, a formula has to be drawn, which cannot be broken for one party. I can confidently say whenever cabinet expansion takes place, the (Union) government will consider the NCP. We did try to include NCP right now, but they insisted on cabinet portfolio," the senior BJP leader asserted.

 

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters in Delhi, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar asserted the NCP "was ready to wait" but wanted a cabinet berth.

"We have one Lok Sabha member (Sunil Tatkare) and one Rajya Sabha MP (Praful Patel). In the coming months, we will have two additional Rajya Sabha MPs. We will have four MPs (then). We should (then) get a cabinet berth. We are ready to wait but want a cabinet berth," Pawar said.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi, NCP MP Praful Patel said, "We were informed last night we will get minister of state with independent charge. I was earlier cabinet minister (in the UPA government) and being made MoS would be a demotion. The BJP told us to wait for a few days and said they will take remedial measures."

While Patel said there is no "problem in the alliance" on this issue, party chief Ajit Pawar asserted the NCP was supporting the NDA in the interest of the nation.

The Ajit Pawar-led NCP, part of the ruling alliance in Maharashtra along with the BJP and the Shiv Sena, performed poorly in the Lok Sabha polls, managing to win just one seat (Raigad) from the four it contested. It also lost the prestige battle in Baramati, where Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar was trounced by sitting NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
