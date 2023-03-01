What Manish Sisodia wrote in his resignation letter

Sticking onto his stance of calling the allegations against him 'false', Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia on Tuesday in his resignation letter said that it is unfortunate that despite working with honesty and truthfulness continuously for eight years, corruption charges are being levelled against him.

IMAGE: Manish Sisodia. Photograph: Manvender Vashist Lav/PTI Photo

'It is unfortunate that despite working with honesty and truthfulness continuously for eight years, corruption charges are being levelled against me. I and my God know that all these allegations are false. These allegations are in fact nothing more than a conspiracy of cowardly and weak people who are scared of Arvind Kejriwal's politics of truth. I am not their target, you [Kejriwal] are their target. Because today not only Delhi but the people of the whole country are seeing you as a leader who has a vision for the country and the ability to bring big changes in the lives of the people by implementing it,' Sisodia said in its resignation letter to Arvind Kejriwal.

'Today, Arvind Kejriwal has become a name of hope in the eyes of crores of people across the country who are facing problems like economic crisis, poverty, unemployment, inflation and corruption,' the letter read further.

AAP leaders and Delhi ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain resigned from their posts in the state cabinet on Tuesday.

Kejriwal accepted their resignations. Their resignations will now be sent to Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena.

The development comes two days after Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

Sisodia was arrested on Sunday in a case related to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy of the Delhi government.

Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain Sisodia's plea challenging his arrest in connection with the excise policy case.

The apex court suggested Sisodia to move to Delhi high court. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud said that the court is not inclined to entertain the petition at this stage and suggested Sisodia to move to Delhi high court.

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Monday sent him to CBI custody for 5 days.