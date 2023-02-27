News
Court remands Sisodia to CBI custody till March 4 in excise scam case

Source: PTI
February 27, 2023 18:22 IST
A special CBI court on Monday remanded Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in five-day custody of the central probe agency till March 4, a day after his arrest in the excise scam case.

IMAGE: CBI brings Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to Rouse Avenue Court, New Delhi, February 27, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Special judge M K Nagpal allowed the CBI's plea for the custodial interrogation of Sisodia.

Earlier in the day, the court had reserved its order on the plea after hearing arguments from the CBI and Sisodia's counsel.

The CBI on Sunday evening arrested Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Kejriwal says Sisodia innocent, meets his family
Mere Paas Ma Hain!
Manish Sisodia arrested, CBI says wasn't cooperating
SC refuses to postpone NEET-PG, exam on Mar 5
All you need to know about F1 2023
Sisodia's arrest puts key Delhi projects in limbo
Shot selection is critical on these tracks: Bharat
