Manish Sisodia's Arrest: AAP Protests!

On Sunday, February 26, the Central Bureau of Investigation arrested Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the now-scrapped excise policy relating to the sale of alcohol.
Sisodia's arrest, one of the highest-profile actions against an Opposition leader, comes after that of Satyendar Jain, Delhi's then health minister, in June last year.
A special CBI court on Monday remanded Sisodia to five-day CBI custody, till March 4.
Glimpses from AAP protests in various cities:
IMAGE: An AAP supporter raises slogans during a protest in New Delhi. Photograph: Arun Sharma/PTI Photo
IMAGE: Security personnel detain an AAP supporter. Photograph: Arun Sharma/PTI Photo
IMAGE: AAP workers stage a protest outside the BJP office in Hyderabad. Photograph: PTI Photo
IMAGE: Police detain AAP supporters in Gandhinagar. Photograph: PTI Photo
IMAGE: Police personnel try to stop AAP supporters in New Delhi, here and below. Photograph: Arun Sharma/PTI Photo
Photograph: Arun Sharma/PTI Photo
IMAGE: A policeman loses his balance during the AAP protest. Photograph: Arun Sharma/PTI Photo
IMAGE: An AAP member is detained by the police in New Delhi. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters
IMAGE: Security personnel detain an AAP supporter. Photograph: Arun Sharma/PTI Photo
IMAGE: Police personnel detain AAP workers in Lucknow. Photograph: Nand Kumar/PTI Photo
IMAGE: Police personnel in a scuffle with AAP supporters at the AAP office. Photograph: Shahbaz Khan/PTI Photo
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com