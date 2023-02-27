News
Rediff.com  » News » Manish Sisodia's Arrest: AAP Protests!

By REDIFF NEWS
February 27, 2023 19:57 IST
On Sunday, February 26, the Central Bureau of Investigation arrested Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the now-scrapped excise policy relating to the sale of alcohol.

Sisodia's arrest, one of the highest-profile actions against an Opposition leader, comes after that of Satyendar Jain, Delhi's then health minister, in June last year.

A special CBI court on Monday remanded Sisodia to five-day CBI custody, till March 4.

Glimpses from AAP protests in various cities:

 

IMAGE: An AAP supporter raises slogans during a protest in New Delhi. Photograph: Arun Sharma/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Security personnel detain an AAP supporter. Photograph: Arun Sharma/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: AAP workers stage a protest outside the BJP office in Hyderabad. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Police detain AAP supporters in Gandhinagar. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Police personnel try to stop AAP supporters in New Delhi, here and below. Photograph: Arun Sharma/PTI Photo

 

Photograph: Arun Sharma/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: A policeman loses his balance during the AAP protest. Photograph: Arun Sharma/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: An AAP member is detained by the police in New Delhi. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Security personnel detain an AAP supporter. Photograph: Arun Sharma/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Police personnel detain AAP workers in Lucknow. Photograph: Nand Kumar/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Police personnel in a scuffle with AAP supporters at the AAP office. Photograph: Shahbaz Khan/PTI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
