Rediff.com  » News » What Mahavir Phogat said on Vinesh joining politics

What Mahavir Phogat said on Vinesh joining politics

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 10, 2024 14:58 IST
Olympian Vinesh Phogat's uncle and celebrated wrestling coach Mahavir Phogat said her niece should not have joined politics at this stage and aimed for an Olympic gold in 2028, days after the Congress fielded her from Julana for the October 5 Haryana assembly polls.

IMAGE: Olympian Vinesh Phogat is contesting the Haryana assembly polls from Julana on Congress ticket. Photograph: @Phogat_Vinesh/X

Mahavir, whose Olympian daughter Babita Phogat joined the Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of the 2019 assembly elections, exuded confidence that the party will retain power in Haryana for a third time in a row.

Babita, a Commonwealth Games medal-winner freestyle wrestler who inspired the Bollywood film 'Dangal', contested the 2019 polls unsuccessfully from Dadri.

Asked about Vinesh taking the political plunge by joining the Congress, Mahavir, a Dronacharya awardee, told PTI that "it is her decision...these days children take their own decisions."

He also claimed that when he spoke with Vinesh recently she had no intentions of joining politics.

 

Vinesh and Olympian wrestler Bajrang Punia, who were at the forefront of the wrestlers' protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh last year, joined the Congress on Friday.

Mahavir said, "It was my wish that she focus on her game and win a gold medal in the 2028 Olympics. I feel she should not have joined politics at this stage. I wanted her to continue wrestling."

Vinesh became the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the Olympics final, the stage where she was disqualified in Paris after being found overweight by about 100 grams in her 50-kilogramme category weigh-in. She subsequently announced her retirement from the sport.

Asked if his niece had consulted him before making the move, Mahavir said, "There was no talk regarding this. Had there been one, I would have advised her against it. But children these days take their own decisions".

On Congress's claim that the BJP will be ousted from power in Haryana, he said, "When results are declared (on October 8), you will see. The BJP will be back in power".

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
