News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Is Aamir Making Dangal 2 With Vinesh Phogat?

Is Aamir Making Dangal 2 With Vinesh Phogat?

By REDIFF MOVIES
September 03, 2024 10:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Aamir Khan with Suhani Bhatnagar and Zaira Wasim in Dangal.

A viral photograph of Aamir Khan speaking to wrestler Vinesh Phogat over a video call has led to speculation that he is all set to make Dangal 2.

Aamir had called Vinesh to congratulate her for her performance at the Paris Olympics.

His 2016 film Dangal, about Vinesh's cousins, Geeta and Babita, had been a blockbuster at the box office.

'I think the biggest way I could promote the Phogat sisters and (their father) Mahavir Phogat was by making a film on them. And that is what I have done,' Aamir had said then.

Geeta and Babita Phogat won the country's first medals in women's wrestling at the 2010 Commonwealth Games.

 

IMAGE: Vinesh Phogat. Photograph: Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

Vinesh reached the Olympic 2024 final in women's freestyle wrestling in the 50kg category, but was disqualified after she was discovered to be 100 gm overweight before the final bout.

There's chatter that Vinesh may contest the assembly election in her native Haryana as a Congress candidate.

Again, would Aamir -- whose last two movies have sunk at the box office -- want to make another wrestling movie?

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
Dangal is India's best sports film
Dangal is India's best sports film
Dangal is the perfect finish to 2016
Dangal is the perfect finish to 2016
Dangal's real-life hanikarak bapu: Mahavir Singh Phogat
Dangal's real-life hanikarak bapu: Mahavir Singh Phogat
Nushrratt's Nazaarein In Paris
Nushrratt's Nazaarein In Paris
Ugandan runner Rebecca doused with petrol by boyfriend
Ugandan runner Rebecca doused with petrol by boyfriend
What Is Navya Naveli Studying At IIM-A?
What Is Navya Naveli Studying At IIM-A?
Bopanna-Sutjiadi win a thriller to enter US Open semis
Bopanna-Sutjiadi win a thriller to enter US Open semis

More like this

'I thought I had committed a mistake by gaining so much weight'

'I thought I had committed a mistake by gaining so much weight'

'I didn't believe I was in Dangal for the longest time'

'I didn't believe I was in Dangal for the longest time'

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances