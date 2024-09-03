Is Aamir Making Dangal 2 With Vinesh Phogat?

IMAGE: Aamir Khan with Suhani Bhatnagar and Zaira Wasim in Dangal.

A viral photograph of Aamir Khan speaking to wrestler Vinesh Phogat over a video call has led to speculation that he is all set to make Dangal 2.

Aamir had called Vinesh to congratulate her for her performance at the Paris Olympics.

His 2016 film Dangal, about Vinesh's cousins, Geeta and Babita, had been a blockbuster at the box office.

'I think the biggest way I could promote the Phogat sisters and (their father) Mahavir Phogat was by making a film on them. And that is what I have done,' Aamir had said then.

Geeta and Babita Phogat won the country's first medals in women's wrestling at the 2010 Commonwealth Games.

IMAGE: Vinesh Phogat. Photograph: Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

Vinesh reached the Olympic 2024 final in women's freestyle wrestling in the 50kg category, but was disqualified after she was discovered to be 100 gm overweight before the final bout.

There's chatter that Vinesh may contest the assembly election in her native Haryana as a Congress candidate.

Again, would Aamir -- whose last two movies have sunk at the box office -- want to make another wrestling movie?