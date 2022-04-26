What Is Shatru Telling Mamata?

IMAGE: The Asansol Lok Sabha by-election was caused by Babul Supriyo's resignation from the Lok Sabha in protest against the way he had been treated by the BJP.

Supriyo, standing in this photograph, then switched his allegiance to Mamata and TMC, both of who he had criticised during his days in the BJP.

Mamata didn't hold that against him and asked him to contest the assembly by-election from Ballygunje, which he won, defeating CPI-M candidate Saira Shah Halim by 20,228 votes. The BJP was in third place.

Halim is retired army vice chief General Zameer Uddin Shah's daughter and acting legend Naseeruddin Shah's niece.