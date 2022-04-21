News
Rediff.com  » News » When MamataDi met Adani

When MamataDi met Adani

By Rediff News Bureau
April 21, 2022 10:42 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met the second most richest man in Asia -- Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani -- in Kolkata on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.

Please click on the images for glimpses of Didi's meeting with Gautambhai.

IMAGE: One is unsure if Adani presented Mamata with this portrait of hers, or if it is the other way around.
All photographs: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Mamata interacts with Adani at the inauguration of the Bengal Global Business Summit, where he was a keynote speaker.

 

IMAGE: Mamata greets Jeet Adani, Gautam Adani's younger son.

 

IMAGE: Again, one isn't sure if this painting is Mamata's gift to Adani or the other way around. We say the latter.

 

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

 
Rediff News Bureau
Rediff News Bureau
 
