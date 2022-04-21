When MamataDi met Adani

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met the second most richest man in Asia -- Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani -- in Kolkata on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.

IMAGE: One is unsure if Adani presented Mamata with this portrait of hers, or if it is the other way around.

IMAGE: Mamata interacts with Adani at the inauguration of the Bengal Global Business Summit, where he was a keynote speaker.

IMAGE: Mamata greets Jeet Adani, Gautam Adani's younger son.

IMAGE: Again, one isn't sure if this painting is Mamata's gift to Adani or the other way around. We say the latter.

