What Is Angelina Jolie Doing In Ukraine?

What Is Angelina Jolie Doing In Ukraine?

By Rediff News Bureau
May 01, 2022 16:06 IST
UNHCR Special Envoy Angelina Jolie made a surprise visit to the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Saturday, April 30, 2022.

Angelina met injured children affected by the war and later visited NGOs helping the injured and displaced.

Please click on the images for a look at Angelina Jolie's visit to Ukraine.

IMAGE: Angelina Jolie at Lviv railway station. Photograph: Ukrzaliznytsia/Handout via Reuters

 

IMAGE: Angelina meets with volunteers in Lviv. Photograph: Ukrzaliznytsia/Handout via Reuters

 

IMAGE: Angelina's is one of several high profile visits to war torn Ukraine in recent days. On Thursday, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres toured Irpin and areas near Kyiv. Photograph: Lviv.Media via Reuters

 

IMAGE: Who wouldn't want a selfie with the Hollywood movie star? Photograph: Ukrzaliznytsia/Handout via Reuters

 

IMAGE: A photograph with volunteers. Photograph: Ukrzaliznytsia/Handout via Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

 
Rediff News Bureau
 
