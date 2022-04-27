When Zelenskyy Visited A Hospital

On Tuesday, April 26, 2022, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met children whose parents were killed during the Russian invasion.
Please click on the images for glimpses of Zelenskyy's meeting with the Orphans of Ukraine.
IMAGE: Zelenskyy with Illia Matviienko, whose parents were killed when Russian troops attacked Mariupol, at a hospital in Kyiv.
Photograph: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout/Reuters
IMAGE: Kira Obedinska's mother died earlier while her father was killed during the attack on Mariupol.
Photograph: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout/Reuters
IMAGE: A Soviet monument to friendship between Ukraine and Russia was demolished in Kyiv on Tuesday.
Kyiv's Mayor Vitali Klitschko -- once the heavyweight boxing champion of the world -- announced in a social media post that the 8-metre high statue of men holding a star-shaped emblem that says 'Friendship of Peoples' and 'USSR' would be removed from the city, and the metal arch overhead would be renamed.
Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters
IMAGE: A head from the monument is seen on the floor.
Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters
IMAGE: A young man poses with his foot on a head from the monument.
Photograph: Alexey Furman/Getty Images
IMAGE: Figures from the monument are taken down during the demolition.
Photograph: Alexey Furman/Getty Images
IMAGE: Kyiv residents gather at the demolition site.
Photograph: Alexey Furman/Getty Images
IMAGE: Children at the demolition site.
Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com