News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » When Zelenskyy Visited A Hospital

When Zelenskyy Visited A Hospital

By Rediff News Bureau
April 27, 2022 14:52 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

On Tuesday, April 26, 2022, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met children whose parents were killed during the Russian invasion.

Please click on the images for glimpses of Zelenskyy's meeting with the Orphans of Ukraine.

 

IMAGE: Zelenskyy with Illia Matviienko, whose parents were killed when Russian troops attacked Mariupol, at a hospital in Kyiv.
Photograph: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Kira Obedinska's mother died earlier while her father was killed during the attack on Mariupol.
Photograph: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A Soviet monument to friendship between Ukraine and Russia was demolished in Kyiv on Tuesday.

Kyiv's Mayor Vitali Klitschko -- once the heavyweight boxing champion of the world -- announced in a social media post that the 8-metre high statue of men holding a star-shaped emblem that says 'Friendship of Peoples' and 'USSR' would be removed from the city, and the metal arch overhead would be renamed.
Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A head from the monument is seen on the floor.
Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A young man poses with his foot on a head from the monument.
Photograph: Alexey Furman/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Figures from the monument are taken down during the demolition.
Photograph: Alexey Furman/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Kyiv residents gather at the demolition site.
Photograph: Alexey Furman/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Children at the demolition site.
Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

 
X

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff News Bureau
 
Print this article
'Russia's 19th century tactics in 21st century war'
'Russia's 19th century tactics in 21st century war'
'In a war there will be kills on either side'
'In a war there will be kills on either side'
'Conventional war is here to stay'
'Conventional war is here to stay'
Need alternative agenda, not political fronts: KCR
Need alternative agenda, not political fronts: KCR
11 killed after temple chariot grazes power line in TN
11 killed after temple chariot grazes power line in TN
Asian badminton: Opening win for Saina, Sen ousted
Asian badminton: Opening win for Saina, Sen ousted
Just How BAD is Social Media?
Just How BAD is Social Media?
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Is That Vladimir Putin?

Is That Vladimir Putin?

'The Russians Are Like Demons'

'The Russians Are Like Demons'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances