When Zelenskyy Visited A Hospital

IMAGE: A Soviet monument to friendship between Ukraine and Russia was demolished in Kyiv on Tuesday.

Kyiv's Mayor Vitali Klitschko -- once the heavyweight boxing champion of the world -- announced in a social media post that the 8-metre high statue of men holding a star-shaped emblem that says 'Friendship of Peoples' and 'USSR' would be removed from the city, and the metal arch overhead would be renamed.

Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters