What INS Arnala Can Do

The navy's need for shallow water anti-submarine craft stems from the peculiar nature of the Arabian Sea bed, which is extremely shallow even tens of nautical miles from the coast.

IMAGE: INS Arnala was launched by Rasika Chaube, financial adviser (defence services), ministry of defence, December 20, 2022. Photograph: Kind courtesy SpokespersonNavy/Twitter

Indian Navy Ship Arnala, the first of 16 anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft (ASW-SWC) being built in India for the Indian Navy, was launched at Larsen & Toubro's Kattupalli shipyard near Chennai.

Of the 16 ASW-SWC on order, eight are being built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Kolkata, in partnership with L&T; and the other eight by Cochin Shipyard.

The navy plans to have all 16 corvettes built and in service by 2026.

Industry sources say the cost of all 16 corvettes will be Rs 12,622 crore (Rs 126.22 billion), or $ 1.6 billion.

In 2022 exchange rates, that comes to Rs 789 crore/Rs 7.89 billion ($99 million) per vessel.

The navy's need for shallow water anti-submarine craft stems from the peculiar nature of the Arabian Sea bed, which is extremely shallow even tens of nautical miles from the coast.

'The ship has been named INS Arnala to signify the strategic maritime importance accorded to the island of Arnala (located about 13 kilometres north of Vasai, Maharashtra) by the great Maratha warrior, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj,' said a ministry of defence (MoD) statement.

A contract for building eight ASW-SWC was signed between MoD and GRSE on April 29, 2019.

The new Arnala-class corvettes will replace the Navy's ageing Abhay-class ASW ships.

According to the MoD, 'The Arnala-class is designed to undertake anti-submarine operations in coastal waters and low-intensity maritime operations, including subsurface surveillance in littoral waters.'

The 77.6 metre-long Arnala-class ASW corvettes have a displacement of 900 tonnes, with a maximum speed of 25 knots and endurance of 1,800 nautical miles.