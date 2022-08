Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis called on Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat at the RSS office in Mumbai on Monday, August 1, 2022.

IMAGE: Shinde and Fadnavis with Bhagwat. Photographs: ANI Pics Service/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Bhagwat gifted Shinde and Fadnavis RSS pracharak Sunil Ambekar's book The RSS: Roadmaps for the 21st Century.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com