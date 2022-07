Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday, July 27, called on Tata Group Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata at his residence in Colaba, south Mumbai. Also present was Natarajan Chandrasekharan, the current chairman of the Tata group.

All Photographs: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com