Rediff.com  » News » Delhi police cancels order to shut shops for G20 summit

Source: PTI
September 04, 2023 17:01 IST
The station house officer of Daryaganj police station has withdrawn an order asking offices, shops, vehicle parking, DTC depot etc in the area to remain shut during the G20 summit.

IMAGE: Bharat Mandapam is illuminated as part of the preparations for the upcoming G20 Summit, near Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, September 3, 2023. Photograph: Mohammed Zakir/ANI Photo

According to the order, which was released on Sunday, all government/private offices, shops, commercial establishments offices, cinema hall, vehicle parking, banks and schools, DTC/Cluster bus depot located at Rajghat, Asaf Ali Road, JLN Marg, Netaji Subhas Marg, Nishad Raj Marg, Dayanand Road, Kedarnath Marg, Padamchand Marg and Ansari Road Daryaganj and within the jurisdiction of Daryaganj police station were to be kept closed on September 7 from 10 pm to September 10 up to 10 pm for G20 Summit.

 

Later, the SHO issued another order on Monday cancelling the Sunday's order.

An order regarding closing the all govt/private offices, shops, commercial establishments offices, cinema halls, vehicle parking, banks and schools from 10 pm on September 7 to 10 pm on September 10 was circulated on Sunday. It has been withdrawn on administrative grounds and it may be treated as cancelled, the latest order read. 

Source: PTI
 
