Forex reserves rise $223 mn to a fresh high of $689.46 bn

Forex reserves rise $223 mn to a fresh high of $689.46 bn

Source: PTI
September 21, 2024 00:12 IST
India's forex reserves rose by $223 million to a new all-time high of $689.46 billion for the week ended on September 13, according to the Reserve Bank data released on Friday.

Forex

Photograph: Kham/Reuters

The overall forex kitty had jumped by $5.25 billion to a high of $689.24 billion for the previous reporting week ended on September 6.

 

For the week ended September 13, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, however decreased by $515 million to $603.63 billion, the data showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves increased by $899 million to $62.89 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) dropped by $53 million to $18.42 billion, the apex bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF declined by $108 million to $4.52 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.

Source: PTI
 
