ISL: Punjab beat Odisha to score second successive win

IMAGE: Punjab FC's Vanlalremdika in action alongside Odisha FC's Roy Krishna during the Indian Super League fixture at the JLN Stadium, New Delhi. Photograph: Indian Super League

Riding on goals from Nihal Sudeesh and Leon Augustine, Punjab FC beat Odisha FC 2-1 here on Friday to clinch their second successive win in the ongoing Indian Super League season.

They are now unbeaten in their last eight games - when they have taken the lead first, winning six and drawing two of them.

A 27th minute strike by the 23-year-old Nihal and a late goal by Leon proved sufficient for the home side to grab full three points as the Juggernauts have a lot of work to do to overcome the back-to-back defeats this season.

Punjab FC controlled the game, creating multiple opportunities courtesy of their frontline comprising Nihal, Filip Mrzljak, Mushaga Bakenga, and Ezequiel Vidal breaching the Odisha FC backline and interlinking flawlessly in the final third and continuing to pose a threat to goalkeeper Amrinder Singh.

Punjab FC head coach Panagiotis Dilmperis was a relived man as his side took an early lead this time in the contest.

It started with Vidal storming ahead on the left flank before chipping in a pass for Mrzljak inside the box. The latter showed great awareness to back-heel the ball in the path of Nihal, who dropped a shoulder, got past Odisha FC full-back Amey Ranawade and sent the ball into the back of the net on the far right corner to get his team a step ahead in the game.

The trio of Nihal, Mrzljak, and Bakenga combined beautifully in the 47th minute as Punjab FC came close to doubling their lead. Nihal's lateral pass was received and laid by Mrzljak at the centre for Bakenga on the right.

Bakenga had abundant space in front to take a composed shot but his effort didn't trouble Amrinder much. The custodian was constantly kept involved in the game, with Tekcham Singh testing him from distance in the 64th minute.

The decisive blow was landed by Leon in the 89th minute though, with Ricky Shabong's piercing through ball slicing past the defensive line to meet the ex-Bengaluru FC player in his path.

Leon, 25, did well to deposit the ball into the bottom left corner from the centre of the box to give Punjab FC a two-goal cushion with just minutes of regulation time left.

It proved crucial when OFC's Ranawade and attacking midfielder Hugo Boumous asserted pressure on the home side's defence late into the added time of the second half.

Boumous' brave shot from outside of the box deflected off goalkeeper Ravi Kumar, resulting in an own goal.