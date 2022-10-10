News
What father earned with toil lost by son in minutes: NCP leader on Sena

What father earned with toil lost by son in minutes: NCP leader on Sena

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
October 10, 2022 11:40 IST
Nationalist Congress Party leader Eknath Khadse on Sunday said the freezing of Shiv Sena's name and poll symbol by the Election Commission was "unfortunate".

Referring to Shiv Sena founder the late Bal Thackeray's efforts to build the party, Khadse said, "What the father had earned with a lot of difficulties is lost by the son in minutes in the political fight".

 

The former Bharatiya Janata Party leader said the "bow and arrow" symbol became famous due to the tireless work of Bal Thackeray.

"He (Uddhav) came to power with this symbol but everything is lost now in the fight between the two (Uddhav and Shiv Sena rebel Eknath Shinde) as a result of which the poll symbol is frozen. This is very unfortunate," he said at an event in Dombivali in the Thane district.

Khadse also said the current political situation in Maharashtra is highly volatile, which is "unprecedented".

He said Uddhav Thackeray had become the chief minister only because of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, the main architect of tripartite Maha Vikas Aghadi.

