EC bars Thackeray, Shinde camps from using Shiv Sena name, symbol

EC bars Thackeray, Shinde camps from using Shiv Sena name, symbol

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
October 08, 2022 22:15 IST
The Election Commission on Saturday barred the Shiv Sena factions led by Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde from using the party name and its election symbol in the Andheri East assembly bypoll.

IMAGE: Shiv Sena's 'bow and arrow' symbol. Photograph: ANI Photo

In an interim order over the claims by the rival factions for control of the organisation, the commission asked them to suggest by Monday three name choices for their groups, and also as many free symbols.

The Commission can allocate the name and the symbol to both factions from the options submitted.

The interim order came on Saturday on the Shinde faction's request seeking it be allocated the symbol as the Andheri East assembly bypoll is approaching.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
