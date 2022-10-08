News
Uddhav faction calls EC order on symbol 'injustice'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
October 08, 2022 23:08 IST
The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena on Saturday termed the Election Commission's order barring the rival factions of the party from using the party name and election symbol in the Andheri East assembly bypoll as "injustice."

IMAGE: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray addresses a rally in Mumbai. Photograph: ANI Photo

The poll body should have taken a decision in a holistic manner rather than passing an interim decision for the bypoll, said Ambadas Danve, Leader of the Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Council who owes allegiance to the Thackeray group.

“This is injustice,” he told PTI.

 

As per the EC's interim order, both the Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde factions would not be able to use the party name and election symbol in the bypoll in Mumbai on November 3.

The commission asked them to suggest by Monday three name choices for their groups, and also as many free symbols.

The commission can allocate the name and the symbol to both factions from the options submitted.

