United States President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's meeting took an ugly turn when both lashed out at each other at the White House over war in Ukraine.

The heated exchange ended with the Ukrainian president leaving the White House abruptly without securing a minerals deal that had been touted as a potential step toward a US-brokered ceasefire.

The confrontation also saw strong comments from US Vice President JD Vance.

Here are the key moments from the White House.