Pig, scumbag: Russia celebrates Zelenskyy's dressing down in US

Russian officials and state media on Saturday celebrated United States President Donald Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodomyr Zelensky's unprecedented clash at the White House.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump argues with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at the White House in Washington, DC, February 28, 2025. Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova remarked that Trump had shown "restraint" by not physically assaulting Zelensky during the exchange.

"I think Zelensky's biggest lie of all his lies was his assertion in the White House that the Kyiv regime in 2022 was alone, without support," Zakharova wrote on Telegram.

"How Trump and Vance held back from hitting that scumbag is a miracle of restraint," she said adding that Zelensky was "biting the hand that feeds him."

Zakharova also termed Zelensky as "unpleasant with everyone."

The strongest remark came from deputy head of Russia's Security Council and a former Russian president, Dmitry Medvedev.

Medvedev called Zelensky an "insolent pig" who had received "a proper slap down in the Oval Office."

"For the first time, Trump told the cocaine clown the truth to his face: the Kyiv regime is playing with the third world war. And the ungrateful pig received a strong slap on the wrist from the owners of the pigsty. This is useful. But it's not enough - we must stop military aid to the Nazi machine," Medvedev said.

Russian state media also celebrated the event, with RT posting on X, "Zelensky sits with hands between legs as US President and VP hammer him."

Zelenskyy departed the White House on Friday after an unprecedented verbal clash in the Oval Office between him and Trump and Vice President J D Vance.

The bilateral meeting between the two leaders unravelled in the Oval Office.

When Zelenskyy referred to Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Crimea in 2014, Vance hit back saying, "I think it's disrespectful for you to come to the Oval Office to try to litigate this in front of the American media. ... you should be thanking the president for trying to bring you into this conference.”

Minutes after the showdown in the Oval Office ended, Trump said in a statement, “We had a very meaningful meeting in the White House today. Much was learned that could never be understood without conversation under such fire and pressure.