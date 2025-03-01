'Oh look, he's all dressed up today!' Trump welcomes Zelenskyy at White House

United States President Donald Trump welcomed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House, Washington DC on Friday.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at the White House in Washington, DC, US, February 28, 2025. Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters

His visit comes at a time when the US is pursuing a rare earth material deal with Ukraine, and the US President has been actively talking about ending the Russia- Ukraine war soon, and also holding talks with several Western leaders on the issue.

"Oh look, he's all dressed up today!" President Trump said while welcoming his Ukrainian counterpart.

On Thursday, during a visit to the United Kingdom, Prime Minister Kier Starmer said that Trump thinks progress is being made on ending the Russia- Ukraine war and that an agreement will "either be fairly soon or it won't be at all."

During his first visit to Washington DC as Prime Minister, Starmer said that his country is ready to put "boots on the ground" to support peace.

"I'm working closely with other European leaders on this, and I'm clear that the UK is ready to put boots on the ground and planes in the air to support a deal, working together with our allies, because that is the only way that peace will last," Starmer said.

Trump said that his plan to sign a rare earth minerals deal with Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday is "really going to get us into that country".

Trump definitely seemed a bit softer on his views about the Ukrainian President.

Prior to him, French President Emmanuel Macron also visited the White House amid growing scepticism regarding the conclusion of the war.

During the meet, Macron emphasised their shared desire to build peace- but warned that it shouldn't happen if Ukraine is forced to surrender.

"This peace must not mean a surrender of Ukraine. It must not mean a ceasefire without guarantees. This peace must allow for Ukrainian sovereignty and allow Ukraine to negotiate with other stakeholders," he said.

Trump said that he believes Macron agrees with him on "many of the most important issues," including that this is the right time to end the war.