SEE: How Trump-Zelenskyy clash unfolded in Oval Office

SEE: How Trump-Zelenskyy clash unfolded in Oval Office

REDIFF NEWS
March 01, 2025 09:53 IST

In an unprecedented event, United States President Donald Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy involved in a heated exchanged in the Oval Office on Friday.

During an intense Oval Office meeting on Friday, Trump shouted at Zelenskyy, accusing him of “risking millions of lives” and warning that his actions might lead to World War III.

In response, Zelenskyy abruptly departed the White House without signing a crucial minerals agreement with the US, which Trump had insisted upon and implied was a prerequisite for continued support to Ukraine.

Here is a glimpses of how the Trump-Zelenskyy clash unfolded. 

REDIFF NEWS
