What Eknath Shinde said on Ajit Pawar joining his govt

Maharashtra will now sprint forward with one chief minister and two deputy chief ministers, CM Eknath Shinde said on Sunday after Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar took oath as his deputy.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Photograph: ANI Photo

"Politics of development is being backed by a man of development. When a deserving party worker gets a secondary role, such things happen," Shinde said about Ajit Pawar, the nephew of Sharad Pawar who is known to display rebellious streaks.

"Now the double engine government has a triple engine. The state will sprint (on the path of development). Now we have one CM and two deputy chief ministers. This will help faster development of the state," Shinde told reporters.