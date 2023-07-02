Sharad Pawar 'unaware' of NCP leaders' meet called by Ajit Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party's senior leader Ajit Pawar on Sunday met some party leaders and MLAs at his official residence in Mumbai.

IMAGE: Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar. Photograph: ANI Photo

However, NCP president Sharad Pawar, who was in Pune, said he was unaware of the meet, but added that Ajit Pawar, as leader of opposition (LoP) in the Maharashtra Assembly, can call a meeting of legislators.

The meeting assumes significance in the wake of Ajit Pawar recently saying he was not keen on continuing as the LoP and wanted to work in the party organisation.

Senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal and party's working president Supriya Sule were among the leaders present at the meeting held at Ajit Pawar's official residence 'Devgiri', while state party president Jayant Patil was not present.

Some MLAs were also present in the meeting.

The agenda of the meet was not known.

Meanwhile, Sharad Pawar told reporters in Pune that he was unaware of the meeting in Mumbai.

'On July 6, I have called a meeting of senior leaders and decisions related to the party will be discussed,' he said.

The NCP chief also said that as the LoP, Ajit Pawar can call a meeting of legislators.