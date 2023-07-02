News
Spoke to Sharad Pawar, he is...: Sanjay Raut

Spoke to Sharad Pawar, he is...: Sanjay Raut

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
July 02, 2023 15:46 IST
Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday said Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar is undeterred by the split in his party and can start afresh.

IMAGE: NCP Chief Sharad Pawar with Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sanjay Raut. Photograph: ANI Photo

In a day of massive political developments, Ajit Pawar was sworn in as deputy chief minister in the Eknath Shinde government along with several of his colleagues.

 

In a tweet, Raut said, 'I just spoke with NCP Sharad Pawar. He said he is firm and people's support is behind us. We can make a fresh start with Uddhav Thackeray.'

Raut said people of Maharashtra will not tolerate such a 'circus', an apparent reference to government formation through vertical splits in political parties, for long.

"Some people seem to be determined to completely spoil Maharashtra's politics. Let them proceed on their chosen path," said Raut, in an apparent reference to Ajit Pawar, CM Shinde and the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

