News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » What Did These Ladies Cook For MPs?

What Did These Ladies Cook For MPs?

By REDIFF NEWS
December 21, 2022 14:07 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A millet luncheon was organised by the department of agriculture and farmers welfare as part of the International Year of Millets 2023 celebration at Parliament House.

IMAGE: Women from Karnataka and Rajasthan leave after cooking various millet delicacies for MPs. All photographs: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: You can check out our Millet Recipes in the related links below and alongside this feature.
 

IMAGE: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Damodardas Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge savour the millet luncheon at Parliament House.

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
10 Millets To Include In Your Diet
10 Millets To Include In Your Diet
Recipe: Barnyard Millet Dosa
Recipe: Barnyard Millet Dosa
Recipe: Kodo Millet Idli
Recipe: Kodo Millet Idli
Bharat Jodo Yatra is no one's Man ki Baat: Ramesh
Bharat Jodo Yatra is no one's Man ki Baat: Ramesh
Magical Welcome For Morocco's Heroes
Magical Welcome For Morocco's Heroes
Like China, we'll enter Karnataka: Raut on border row
Like China, we'll enter Karnataka: Raut on border row
Heat turned on Boxing Day pitch
Heat turned on Boxing Day pitch
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Want To Lose Weight? Check These Millet1 Recipes

Want To Lose Weight? Check These Millet1 Recipes

Eating Healthy: 4 Ways To Cook Millet

Eating Healthy: 4 Ways To Cook Millet

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances