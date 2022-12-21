What Did These Ladies Cook For MPs?

A millet luncheon was organised by the department of agriculture and farmers welfare as part of the International Year of Millets 2023 celebration at Parliament House.

IMAGE: Women from Karnataka and Rajasthan leave after cooking various millet delicacies for MPs. All photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Women from Karnataka and Rajasthan cooking various millet delicacies for MPs.

IMAGE: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Damodardas Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge savour the millet luncheon at Parliament House.

