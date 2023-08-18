News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » What Did Bibek Debroy Say About The Constitution?

What Did Bibek Debroy Say About The Constitution?

By REDIFF NEWS
August 18, 2023 12:40 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Economist Bibek Debroy, who is also a Sanskritologist and Indologist, has landed in hot water over his recent article in The Mint newspaper in which he made a case out for a new Constitution of India.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra D Modi bows before the Constitution of India. Photograph: PTI Photo from the Rediff Archives.

The Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM),of which he is chairman, has quickly sought to distance itself and the government from Dr Debroy's views; he has also made clear in the article that these were his personal views.

But was it just Dr Debroy's personal opinion?

Or was he conducting a reconnaissance mission for the powers that be who would like to usher in a new Constitution if they regain power in 2024?

10 points from Dr Debroy's case for a new Constitution in The Mint newspaper:

  • We no longer possess the one we inherited in 1950. It has been amended, not always for the better, though since 1973 we have been told its 'Basic Structure' cannot be altered, irrespective of what democracy desires through Parliament; whether there is a violation will be interpreted by courts.
  • Our current Constitution is largely based on the Government of India Act.
  • What about the Seventh Schedule and local bodies? If development is correlated with urbanisation, why have we set up these rural-urban silos, exemplified in the 73rd and 74th Amendments?
  • The broader aspects of addressing a backlog have been discussed ad nauseam. But what's the Supreme Court's role and how much supervisory control does it have over high courts? Little, if we go by the Constitution.
  • There are Articles in the Constitution that impede executive efficiency, at least for all-India services.
  • Should one subject specific geographical areas to special laws, thereby never mainstreaming them? (This isn't only about Article 370 as there are others.)
  • If reforms are about markets and a refocused and reduced role for government, what sense do we make of the Directive Principles of State Policy?
  • As with many aspects of law reform, a tweak here and another there won't do. We should start with first principles, as in the Constituent Assembly debates.
  • Much of what we debate begins and ends with the Constitution. A few Amendments won't do.
  • We should go back to the drawing board and start from first principles, asking what these words in the Preamble mean now: socialist, secular, democratic, justice, liberty and equality. We The People have to give ourselves a new Constitution.
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
Is Our Constitution Out Of Date?
Is Our Constitution Out Of Date?
The ticking time bombs in the Constitution
The ticking time bombs in the Constitution
A Constitution for ALL Indians
A Constitution for ALL Indians
Something For All Ages on OTT This Week
Something For All Ages on OTT This Week
Recipe: Magical Soy-Garlic Beans
Recipe: Magical Soy-Garlic Beans
Fresh violence in Manipur, 3 mutilated bodies found
Fresh violence in Manipur, 3 mutilated bodies found
SEE: SKY Will Leave You In Splits!
SEE: SKY Will Leave You In Splits!
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

PM's EAC distances itself from Debroy's article

PM's EAC distances itself from Debroy's article

Does India Need Another Freedom Struggle?

Does India Need Another Freedom Struggle?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances