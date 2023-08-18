What Did Bibek Debroy Say About The Constitution?

Economist Bibek Debroy, who is also a Sanskritologist and Indologist, has landed in hot water over his recent article in The Mint newspaper in which he made a case out for a new Constitution of India.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra D Modi bows before the Constitution of India. Photograph: PTI Photo from the Rediff Archives.

The Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM),of which he is chairman, has quickly sought to distance itself and the government from Dr Debroy's views; he has also made clear in the article that these were his personal views.

But was it just Dr Debroy's personal opinion?

Or was he conducting a reconnaissance mission for the powers that be who would like to usher in a new Constitution if they regain power in 2024?

10 points from Dr Debroy's case for a new Constitution in The Mint newspaper: