On Monday, February 17, 2025, a weed harvesting machine began cleaning the Yamuna river.

The river's condition was a hot topic during the Delhi assembly election campaign.

While the BJP slammed the AAP government for failing to clean the Yamuna despite being 10 years in power, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal accused Haryana's BJP government of 'poisoning' Yamuna water supplied to Delhi.

