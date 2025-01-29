HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Haryana court summons Kejriwal over 'poison in Yamuna' claim

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
Last updated on: January 29, 2025 21:12 IST
Last updated on: January 29, 2025 21:12 IST

A court in Haryana's Sonipat on Wednesday summoned Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal on February 17 on a complaint over his claim that the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled state was mixing 'poison in the Yamuna' river.

IMAGE: Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal. Photograph: ANI Photo

The court of Sonipat Chief Judicial Magistrate Neha Goyal issued a notice to Kejriwal in the matter.

'He is directed to appear in-person before this court on the next date of hearing, if he has to say anything in the matter. If he does not appear before this court on next date of hearing, it is deemed that he has nothing to say in the matter and further proceedings shall be conducted in accordance with law,' according to the court's order.

 

The complaint has been filed by an executive engineer of the Rai Water Services Division, Sonipat.

Earlier in the day, Haryana's Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Vipul Goel said the state government will file a case against Kejriwal over his remark.

"Kejriwal has made an irresponsible statement spreading panic among the people of Delhi and Haryana. The Haryana government is going to get a case registered against him before CJM Court in Sonipat under the Disaster Management Act," he told reporters.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
