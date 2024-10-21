News
Home  » News » Is That Ice On The Yamuna?

Is That Ice On The Yamuna?

By REDIFF NEWS
October 21, 2024 13:46 IST
No, it is toxic foam.

And here are glimpses of the Yamuna river covered in toxic foam.

Experts say the foam formation occurs when fats from decaying plants and pollutants mix with the water.

According to environmental experts this foam contains high levels of ammonia and phosphates which could pose health risks like respiratory and skin problems.

 

IMAGE: Journalists capture views of the Yamuna river covered in toxic foam. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: People travel on a boat through the toxic foam floating on the Yamuna. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: A man takes a bath on the banks of the toxic foam covered Yamuna. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Cattle seen in the river. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Toxic foam floats on the Yamuna as pollution levels rise. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Exclusive! Zubin Mehta On Ratan Tata

Exclusive! Zubin Mehta On Ratan Tata

What Does Karwa Chauth Mean To Me?

What Does Karwa Chauth Mean To Me?

