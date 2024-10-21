Is That Ice On The Yamuna?

No, it is toxic foam.

And here are glimpses of the Yamuna river covered in toxic foam.

Experts say the foam formation occurs when fats from decaying plants and pollutants mix with the water.

According to environmental experts this foam contains high levels of ammonia and phosphates which could pose health risks like respiratory and skin problems.

IMAGE: Journalists capture views of the Yamuna river covered in toxic foam. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: People travel on a boat through the toxic foam floating on the Yamuna. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

IMAGE: A man takes a bath on the banks of the toxic foam covered Yamuna. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Cattle seen in the river. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Toxic foam floats on the Yamuna as pollution levels rise. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com