Whose Blessing Is The Army Chief Seeking?

On June 30, 2024, General Upendra Dwivedi assumed charge as the 30th Chief Of the Army Staff.

General Dwivedi succeeds General Manoj Pande who superannuated after more than four decades of service.

IMAGE: General Dwivedi respectfully touches the feet of his elder brother before the inspection of the Guard of Honour. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

IMAGE: General Dwivedi respectfully touches his sister-in-law's feet. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

IMAGE: General Dwivedi pays homage to the bravehearts of the Indian Armed Forces in a solemn wreath-laying ceremony at the National War Memorial. Photograph: Shrikant Singh /ANI Photo

IMAGE: General Dwivedi lays a wreath at the National War Memorial. Photograph: Shrikant Singh /ANI Photo

IMAGE: General Dwivedi, his wife Sunita Dwivedi and others at the National War Memorial. Photograph: Shrikant Singh /ANI Photo

IMAGE: General Dwivedi signs the visitor book at the National War Memorial after paying homage. Photograph: Shrikant Singh /ANI Photo

IMAGE: General Dwivedi arrives to inspect the Guard of Honour on the South Block lawns in New Delhi. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

IMAGE: General Dwivedi exchanges greetings with religious leaders. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Sunita Dwivedi exchanges greetings with religious leaders. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

IMAGE: General Dwivedi being felicitated by a Buddhist monk. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

IMAGE: General Dwivedi inspects the Guard of Honour, here and below. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

IMAGE: General Dwivedi during the inspection of the Guard of Honour. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

IMAGE: General Dwivedi addresses the media after inspecting the Guard of Honour. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

IMAGE: General Dwivedi and Sunita Dwivedi with their relatives. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com