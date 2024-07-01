News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Whose Blessing Is The Army Chief Seeking?

Whose Blessing Is The Army Chief Seeking?

By REDIFF NEWS
Last updated on: July 01, 2024 17:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

On June 30, 2024, General Upendra Dwivedi assumed charge as the 30th Chief Of the Army Staff.

General Dwivedi succeeds General Manoj Pande who superannuated after more than four decades of service.

 

IMAGE: General Dwivedi respectfully touches the feet of his elder brother before the inspection of the Guard of Honour. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: General Dwivedi respectfully touches his sister-in-law's feet. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: General Dwivedi pays homage to the bravehearts of the Indian Armed Forces in a solemn wreath-laying ceremony at the National War Memorial. Photograph: Shrikant Singh /ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: General Dwivedi lays a wreath at the National War Memorial. Photograph: Shrikant Singh /ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: General Dwivedi, his wife Sunita Dwivedi and others at the National War Memorial. Photograph: Shrikant Singh /ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: General Dwivedi signs the visitor book at the National War Memorial after paying homage. Photograph: Shrikant Singh /ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: General Dwivedi arrives to inspect the Guard of Honour on the South Block lawns in New Delhi. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: General Dwivedi exchanges greetings with religious leaders. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Sunita Dwivedi exchanges greetings with religious leaders. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: General Dwivedi being felicitated by a Buddhist monk. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: General Dwivedi inspects the Guard of Honour, here and below. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

 

Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: General Dwivedi during the inspection of the Guard of Honour. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: General Dwivedi addresses the media after inspecting the Guard of Honour. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: General Dwivedi and Sunita Dwivedi with their relatives. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
'We have taught the Chinese some lessons'
'We have taught the Chinese some lessons'
Race To Modernisation: Air Force, Navy Beats Army
Race To Modernisation: Air Force, Navy Beats Army
'Indian soldier costs minimum, delivers maximum'
'Indian soldier costs minimum, delivers maximum'
Gukesh will take on Ding Liren in Singapore
Gukesh will take on Ding Liren in Singapore
June rains 11% below normal, highest deficit in 5 yrs
June rains 11% below normal, highest deficit in 5 yrs
Medha gets 5 months jail in 23-yr-old defamation case
Medha gets 5 months jail in 23-yr-old defamation case
'Aim to make India core in global energy revolution'
'Aim to make India core in global energy revolution'
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

20 Ways the Indian Military CHANGED

20 Ways the Indian Military CHANGED

'Military strength, capabilities must to prevent wars'

'Military strength, capabilities must to prevent wars'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances