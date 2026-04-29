HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » West Bengal Elections 2026: Mamata, Ganguly cast votes

West Bengal Elections 2026: Mamata, Ganguly cast votes

By REDIFF NEWS
1 Minute Read Listen to Article

April 29, 2026 14:43 IST

x

Politicians and celebrities reached polling booths to cast their votes as West Bengal vote on Wednesday.

Take a look at the famous faces who exercised their democratic right.

Mahua Moitra

TMC MP Mahua Moitra shows her ink-marked finger after casting her vote at Karimpur assembly constituency, in Nadia. Photograph: ANI Photo

Abhishek Banerjee

TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee shows his ink-marked finger after casting his vote at a polling station in Kolkata. Photograph: ANI Photo

Mithun Chakraborty

BJP leader and actor Mithun Chakraborty casts his vote at booth 248 in Kashipur-Belgachhia assembly constituency. Photograph: ANI video grab

Saayoni Ghosh

TMC MP Saayoni Ghosh shows her inked finger. Photograph: @sayani06/X

Former Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly with wife Dona Ganguly show their ink-marked fingers after casting their votes at a polling station, in Kolkata. Photograph: ANI Photo
REDIFF NEWS

RELATED STORIES

Bengal polls: Fresh tension grips Bhangar, NIA teams deployed
Bengal polls: Fresh tension grips Bhangar, NIA teams deployed
Bengal polls: Can BJP breach Mamata's southern stronghold?
Bengal polls: Can BJP breach Mamata's southern stronghold?
'Bengali Nationalism May Help Mamata Retain Power'
'Bengali Nationalism May Help Mamata Retain Power'
Bengal Polls: How Many Crorepatis In Phase II?
Bengal Polls: How Many Crorepatis In Phase II?
Mamata Banerjee Can't Underestimate BJP
Mamata Banerjee Can't Underestimate BJP

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Xavier To Banganapalli: Which Mango Grows Where

webstory image 2

8 Stunning Indian Forts That Became Stunning Hotels

webstory image 3

Say Cheese: India's Own 9 Special Varieties

VIDEOS

PM flags off Banaras-Pune, Ayodhya-Mumbai weekly Amrit Bharat Exp trains0:56

PM flags off Banaras-Pune, Ayodhya-Mumbai weekly Amrit...

Rain Fails, Democracy Prevails in WB's Panihati1:21

Rain Fails, Democracy Prevails in WB's Panihati

Rameswaram temple elephant enjoys refreshing pool bath amid intense summer heat1:30

Rameswaram temple elephant enjoys refreshing pool bath...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO