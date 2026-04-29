West Bengal Elections 2026: Mamata, Ganguly cast votes

Politicians and celebrities reached polling booths to cast their votes as West Bengal vote on Wednesday.
Take a look at the famous faces who exercised their democratic right.
TMC MP Mahua Moitra shows her ink-marked finger after casting her vote at Karimpur assembly constituency, in Nadia. Photograph: ANI Photo
TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee shows his ink-marked finger after casting his vote at a polling station in Kolkata. Photograph: ANI Photo
BJP leader and actor Mithun Chakraborty casts his vote at booth 248 in Kashipur-Belgachhia assembly constituency. Photograph: ANI video grab
TMC MP Saayoni Ghosh shows her inked finger. Photograph: @sayani06/X
Former Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly with wife Dona Ganguly show their ink-marked fingers after casting their votes at a polling station, in Kolkata. Photograph: ANI Photo