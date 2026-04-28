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West Bengal Elections: How Many Crorepatis In Phase II?

By REDIFF NEWS
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

April 28, 2026 09:53 IST

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142 assembly seats will go to the polls on April 29 in phase 2.

Mamata Banerjee

IMAGE: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee campaigns ahead of the second phase of the West Bengal assembly elections in Kolkata, April 27, 2026. Photograph: @AITCofficial X/ANI Photo

Polling for West Bengal's remaining 142 assembly seats will be held in the second phase on Wednesday, April 29, 2026.

1,448 candidates are in the fray.

Key Points

  • Trinamool Congress leads with 103 crorepati candidates, followed by the BJP with 73.
  • A total of 338 candidates have declared criminal cases, with 295 facing serious charges.

West Bengal Elections Crorepati Candidates

Accoding to data collected by the Association for Democratic Reforms, of the 1,445 candidates analysed from 1,448, 321 are crorepatis.

The maximum number (103) of crorepati candidates belong to the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress followed by the BJP's 73.

Criminal Candidates

West Bengal Criminal Candidates

When it comes to criminal records, 338 candidates have declared criminal cases.

Of these, 295 candidates have serious criminal cases registered against their names.

The maximum number (102) of candidates with criminal records belong to the BJP while 49 belong to the Trinamool Congress.

Candidates Profile

West Bengal Cadnidates Profile

Of the 1,478 candidates, 1,230 are male.

The maximum number (406) candidates are from the 41 to 50 age group. 389 candidates are graduates.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff

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