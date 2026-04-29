Bengal polls: Fresh tension grips Bhangar, NIA teams deployed

Tension flared in Bhangar during the West Bengal Assembly elections as the ISF accused TMC of voter intimidation, prompting deployment of central forces and NIA teams.

IMAGE: Teams of NIA, central forces and state police deployed in various sensitive areas of Bhangar amid fresh tensions during the second phase of assembly polls in West Bengal on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points Fresh tension reported in Bhangar during the West Bengal Assembly elections.

ISF alleges intimidation of polling agents and voter influence by TMC workers.

NIA teams deployed in sensitive areas of Bhangar due to past incidents of violence.

ISF accuses TMC of preventing fair elections and looting votes in Canning Purba.

TMC denies allegations, accusing ISF of creating unrest to influence polling.

Fresh tension gripped Bhangar and adjoining areas of South 24 Parganas on Wednesday during voting for the second and final phase of West Bengal Assembly elections, with the Indian Secular Front (ISF) alleging intimidation of polling agents and attempts to influence voters by Trinamool Congress workers.

Trouble was reported from several pockets of Bhangar and Canning Purba constituency since morning, prompting heavy deployment of central forces, state police and National Investigation Agency (NIA) teams in sensitive areas.

ISF Alleges Intimidation and Unfair Practices

At Hedia in Canning Purba constituency, the ISF alleged that one of its polling agents at booth number 142 received death threats from TMC supporters.

ISF candidate Arabul Islam rushed to the spot after receiving the complaint and accused the administration of failing to ensure a fair election.

"Votes are being looted in Canning Purba. Our agents in booths are being driven out of several booths after snatching their cards and documents," Islam alleged.

Since morning, Islam was seen visiting booths and asking security personnel to clear gatherings within 100 metres of polling stations, while also assisting ISF polling agents in entering booths.

Accusations and Denials Amidst Tight Security

ISF chairman and Bhangar MLA Naushad Siddique also alleged that party workers and agents were being intimidated by ruling party supporters.

"Agents are being threatened and prevented from functioning freely. We repeatedly informed the administration, but police are acting in favour of the ruling party and not cooperating," Siddique alleged.

The TMC denied the allegations and accused the ISF of trying to create unrest in the constituency to influence polling.

Security was significantly tightened in Bhangar, where apart from state police and central forces, a special team of the NIA was also deployed to monitor sensitive pockets.

NIA Monitoring and Previous Clashes

Election officials said NIA officers were keeping watch in vulnerable areas due to past incidents involving bomb recoveries, explosions and political violence in Bhangar.

The fresh allegations and tension come a day after several areas of Bhangar, including Kochpukur and Joypur under Bhangar-II block, witnessed clashes between TMC and ISF supporters.

According to ISF supporters, TMC workers allegedly roamed through neighbourhoods on Tuesday night in the name of campaigning and threatened local residents ahead of polling.

When ISF workers protested, clashes broke out, leaving at least four ISF supporters, including a woman, injured.