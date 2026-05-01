Can West Bengal Regain Its Lost Pride?

If West Bengal does not begin to reclaim its lost pride, the state would have lost -- perhaps irreversibly, this time, notes Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta (retd).

IMAGE: Trinamool Congress candidate from Bhabanipur and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after casting her vote at the polling station. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points There is a demonstrated arrogance in the ruling dispensation, perhaps, born out of a sense of perceived invincibility after having been in power for a decade-and-a-half.

Despite sporadic minor altercations between opposing camps, this election was perhaps the safest ever in West Bengal's turbulent history of political violence.

Even known hotbeds of poll violence have reported a general atmosphere of peace during these polls.

The second round of the West Bengal assembly polls concluded on Wednesday.

The first round, conducted on April 23, saw a 93% voter turnout. Wednesday's turnout was also impressive at over 90%.

This is the biggest showdown in the state between the ruling Trinamool Congress and a growing Bharatiya Janata Party.

The CPI-M and Congress are fringe players and are decidedly anti-BJP even if they are not pro-TMC.

The Congress will support the TMC with whatever number of seats it manages to win, being part of the INDIA bloc.

The stakes are very high. The incumbent chief minister is expecting to be re-elected for a fourth term.

There is a demonstrated arrogance in the ruling dispensation, perhaps, born out of a sense of perceived invincibility after having been in power for a decade-and-a-half.

However, there is also an undercurrent of put-on bravado since the party knows that the patience of the electorate has worn thin over many counts of misgovernance such as deteriorated law and order, womens' safety and lack of employment among others.

The challengers appear buoyant. Their presence and vote share has shown a rise, indicating a gradual acceptance of the BJP as the only alternative to the TMC under the current circumstances.

The BJP is cashing on the TMC misgovernance narrative and therefore they have a clear-cut manifesto to undo all that has been wrong with TMC governance, apart from selling their development narrative.

They are almost certain to better their count of 77 of 294 seats in the West Bengal assembly.

Such a huge voter turnout can indicate one of two sentiments: Pro-incumbency or anti-incumbency. Each side is saying what suits them, both claiming to emerge with a majority.

This translates into going past the halfway mark of 147 seats. Both sides cannot be right.

Given that there is a palpable and widespread voter resentment on several counts, the anti-incumbency sentiment is definitely present in the public in different measures, across voter cross-sections.

Whether this translates into a less-convincing mandate for the TMC or a majority for the BJP remains to be seen. There is also, unmistakably, an anti-SIR sentiment, mostly among the anti-BJP camp.

IMAGE: Security personnel stand guard as voters queue outside a polling station in Kolkata, April 29, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Peaceful Polling Sets Benchmark

Credit must be given to the Election Commission for conducting the election in an atmosphere of peace, ably supported by central and state police forces.

Despite sporadic incidents of minor altercations between opposing camps, this election was perhaps the safest ever in West Bengal's turbulent history of political violence.

Even known hotbeds of poll violence have reported a general atmosphere of peace during these polls.

The Election Commission has also announced that repolling will be ordered in booths where EVM-tampering is proved.

In all this, what are the desires of an ordinary citizen of West Bengal who exercises a 'choice based on hope' once in five years?

Security and safety of its citizens -- especially women -- respect for law, effective enforcement, shunning politics of appeasement, stopping illegal human infiltration across borders, repatriation of those illegally residing in the state, better Centre-state relations that has eluded West Bengal for most of the time, a hope of job creation and a better environment for business and industry, bringing culprits of heinous and financial crimes to justice and restoration of the state's academic excellence.

This is not a tall ask -- just what any elected government should be doing as its primary duties.

IMAGE: Missionaries of Charity nuns show their ink-marked fingers after casting their votes during the second phase of the West Bengal assembly elections in Kolkata, April 29, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

The people of West Bengal are among the most politically conscious in the country. They have voted in large numbers.

Now, whatever the outcome, the people of the state will get the government that they deserve. Political parties will win or lose.

If West Bengal does not begin to reclaim its lost pride, the state would have lost -- perhaps irreversibly, this time.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff