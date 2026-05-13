Web Designer Held In Diljit Dosanjh Concert Ticket Fraud

A web designer has been arrested in Gurugram for creating a fake Zomato website and selling fraudulent tickets to a Diljit Dosanjh concert, defrauding fans and the company.

Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Key Points Gurugram police arrest web designer for selling fake Diljit Dosanjh concert tickets.

The accused created a fake Zomato website to defraud fans and the company.

Zomato filed a complaint after discovering the fraudulent ticket sales.

The web designer confessed to creating the fake website for a small fee.

Gurugram police have arrested a web designer, accused of selling tickets for Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh's concert on a fake Zomato website in a 2024 case, police said on Wednesday.

Accused Web Designer Arrested

Police said they arrested the two accused in the case, Nitin and Vishnu, earlier and have since been searching for the designer who was on the run.

According to police, Zomato filed a complaint on September 17, 2024, with the Cyber Police Station South, alleging that fraudsters created a fake website and Instagram page resembling Zomato's and were illegally selling tickets to Diljit's concert.

Zomato's Complaint and Investigation

Zomato was the official ticketing partner for the concert.

The company said the fraud resulted in losses for both the company and fans.

Police arrested the third accused on Tuesday, identified as Priyanshu Kushwah (22), a resident of Udham Singh Nagar, Uttarakhand. He completed his BCA from Ghaziabad in 2024 and was currently working as a freelance website designer in Dehradun, police said.

Confession and Further Investigation

"During interrogation, the accused confessed that he created the fake website at the behest of his friend Nitin, for which he received only Rs 5,000. We are questioning the accused," said the Gurugram police spokesperson.