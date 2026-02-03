Wealth is...: Modi shares Sanskrit couplet after US trade deal

Modi's remarks came hours after the US and India agreed on a trade deal under which Washington will bring down reciprocal tariff on Indian goods to 18 per cent from current 25 per cent.

IMAGE: PM Modi shared a Sanskrit couplet which meant that wealth is earned through righteous deeds. Photograph: Press Information Bureau

Key Points PM Modi states self-confidence is crucial for achieving the dream of a developed India (Viksit Bharat).

Modi highlights a recent trade deal between the US and India as a step towards progress.

He shared a Sanskrit couplet emphasizing the importance of righteous deeds, courage, skill, and discipline for national progress.

The Prime Minister believes the power of self-confidence of the citizens will be extremely useful in realising the dream of a developed India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said self-confidence is that power that makes everything possible and will help in realising the dream of Viksit Bharat.

His remarks came hours after the US and India agreed on a trade deal under which Washington will bring down reciprocal tariff on Indian goods to 18 per cent from current 25 per cent.

"Self-confidence is that power with the help of which everything is possible," Modi said in a post on X in Hindi.

The prime minister said this very power of the citizens will prove extremely useful in realising the dream of a developed India.

Modi also shared a Sanskrit couplet which meant that wealth is earned through righteous deeds.

"It (wealth) grows with courage and self-confidence, remains stable through skill and efficiency, and, when safeguarded by discipline, contributes to the progress of the nation," the couplet read.