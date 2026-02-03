HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Wealth is...: Modi shares Sanskrit couplet after US trade deal

Wealth is...: Modi shares Sanskrit couplet after US trade deal

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

February 03, 2026 11:19 IST

x

Modi's remarks came hours after the US and India agreed on a trade deal under which Washington will bring down reciprocal tariff on Indian goods to 18 per cent from current 25 per cent. 

IMAGE: PM Modi shared a Sanskrit couplet which meant that wealth is earned through righteous deeds. Photograph: Press Information Bureau

Key Points

  • PM Modi states self-confidence is crucial for achieving the dream of a developed India (Viksit Bharat).
  • Modi highlights a recent trade deal between the US and India as a step towards progress.
  • He shared a Sanskrit couplet emphasizing the importance of righteous deeds, courage, skill, and discipline for national progress.
  • The Prime Minister believes the power of self-confidence of the citizens will be extremely useful in realising the dream of a developed India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said self-confidence is that power that makes everything possible and will help in realising the dream of Viksit Bharat.

His remarks came hours after the US and India agreed on a trade deal under which Washington will bring down reciprocal tariff on Indian goods to 18 per cent from current 25 per cent.

"Self-confidence is that power with the help of which everything is possible," Modi said in a post on X in Hindi.

The prime minister said this very power of the citizens will prove extremely useful in realising the dream of a developed India.

Modi also shared a Sanskrit couplet which meant that wealth is earned through righteous deeds.

"It (wealth) grows with courage and self-confidence, remains stable through skill and efficiency, and, when safeguarded by discipline, contributes to the progress of the nation," the couplet read.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Clearly Mogambo Khush Hai': Cong on India-US trade deal
'Clearly Mogambo Khush Hai': Cong on India-US trade deal
Big thanks to President Trump from 1.4 bn Indians: Modi
Big thanks to President Trump from 1.4 bn Indians: Modi
Trump announces trade deal after call with Modi, cuts tariffs
Trump announces trade deal after call with Modi, cuts tariffs
India-EU sign 'mother of all' trade deals, says Modi
India-EU sign 'mother of all' trade deals, says Modi
India will buy oil from Venezuela, not Iran: Trump
India will buy oil from Venezuela, not Iran: Trump

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Wonderfully Tasty Makhana Recipes

webstory image 2

Paneer Peppers Salad: 10-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

13 Insanely Yum Halwa Recipes

VIDEOS

Watch PM Modi's Heartfelt 'Thank You' to Reporters on India-US Trade Deal0:56

Watch PM Modi's Heartfelt 'Thank You' to Reporters on...

Chitrangda Turns Up the Heat With Effortless Glam1:17

Chitrangda Turns Up the Heat With Effortless Glam

Akshay, Twinkle Arrive in Style, Steal the Show at the Event0:52

Akshay, Twinkle Arrive in Style, Steal the Show at the Event

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO